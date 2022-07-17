JONES, Brenda Faye



Brenda Faye Jones, 64, of Springfield, passed away July 14, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born April 17, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of Sylvia (Diller) and James E. Flemings, Sr. Survivors include two sons, Timothy "TJ" Jones (Chelsea Shipley) and Todd (Brittany) Jones; her mother, Sylvia Flemings; grandchildren, Gage, Brianna, Savanna, and Teanna; one brother; three sisters; several nieces and nephews; and her special fur-baby, Pixie. She was preceded in death by her father and one brother. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

