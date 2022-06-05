JONES, Byron

JONES, Jr., Byron A.



Age 77, of Hamilton died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Majestic Care, Fairfield. He had been employed as a custodian for Hamilton City Schools, retiring in May 1996. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60692. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

