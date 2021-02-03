JONES, Charles W.



Charles W. Jones, 65, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born June 24, 1955, in Dayton, son of the late James T. and Anna P. Owens Jones.



Mr. Jones is survived by two sisters, Carol Jones Thomas and Virginia Jones (Larry) Shanholtz; three nieces, Christine Shanholtz, Cara (Lee) Kiser, and Jenna (Clay) Sheeley; two nephews, Steven (Christina) Thomas and Brian Thomas; grand-nieces, Evelyn Bustamante, Maelyn Kiser, Emmalee Kiser, and Caitlyn (Ben) Oliver, grand-nephews, Galo C. Bustamante, Zachary Kiser, Clayton Sheeley, Elijah Sheeley, Troy Thomas, and Trevor Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James.



Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, followed by burial in Byron Cemetery, Fairborn.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.



