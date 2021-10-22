JONES, Danny Lee



Danny Lee Jones, age 74, passed away the morning of October 19, 2021. He was born to the late Stanley and Juanita Jones on May 23, 1947, in



Middletown, Ohio. Danny was a General Manager for the



Middletown News Agency and after retirement enjoyed going camping in Indiana with his wife, Dona. Danny was a longtime member Knights of



Pythias. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dona Jones; sisters-in-law Carolyn (Bill)



Blistan, Connie (Jon) Stiles, Vickie Rapp; brothers-in-law Finley (Theresa) Drake, Danny (Jen) Drake; nieces and nephews Erin Rapp, Ethan Drake, Raylan Drake, Karter Drake, Kennadi Drake, Hailey Miller and Bryce Miller. Danny was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gregory Jones. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



