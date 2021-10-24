JONES, Donna S. "DJ"



DONNA S. "DJ" JONES, 72, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021. She was born in Colonial Heights, Virginia, on February 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Edward and Annie Mae (Stywater) Spain Jr. DJ enjoyed travel, camping and attending van rallies with her husband, Roger. She is survived by Roger, her husband of 31 years; step-son, Russell Jones; and niece, Tommie Ellen Clare. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Spain; nephew, Chris Spain; and her beloved dog, Cisco. A time to gather and celebrate DJ's life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at



