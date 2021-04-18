JONES, Donna

JONES (Mitch), Donna J.



96, of Springfield, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in The Ohio Masonic Home. Donna was born November 2, 1924, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Grace



(Yeoman) Mitch. She was a 1943 graduate of Catawba High School. She is survived by a son, Dennis (Barbara) Jones of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Sarah (Dennis) McGovern of West Henrietta, NY, Justin (Julie) Jones of Takoma Park, MD, and Taylor Jones of Springfield, IL; great-grandchildren, Connor and Ella McGovern, Charlie Jones, and Evelyn and Bennett Jones; and a brother, Dale (Anna Mae) Mitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles "Ed" Jones; and three brothers, Merrill, Floyd and Wendell. A



private gathering will be held for the family. Burial will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in Donna's name. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

