JONES, Doris Ledford



Age 90, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born September 4, 1931, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. Doris graduated from Germantown High School Class of 1949. She was a secretary in the Dietary Department at Middletown Regional Hospital for 10 years. She also helped her husband, Bob, run the SOHIO Gas Station and General Store in Poasttown for 25 years. Doris enjoyed cross stitching, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening, fishing and especially spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Alice (Kesling) Dechant; her husband, Robert J. Ledford in 1978; and her husband, Robert "Tom" Jones in 2003. She is survived by her loving companion, Budd Walker; one son, Randy (Melinda) Ledford; one step-daughter, Brenda McCalaster; three grandsons; one granddaughter; numerous great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Officiant Cindy Bayshore, officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to



Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati, in care of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

