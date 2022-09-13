JONES, Dorothy



Age 99 of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away at Vitas Hospice on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1923, in Michigan, to the late Jesse and Hazel (Adams) Jones. She grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and graduate from Middletown High School in 1941. Dorothy was a member of the Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. She met her loving husband, Fred J. Jones in Middletown, that began their journey together. In 2011, shortly after the death of her beloved husband, she wrote and published a book in honor of his legacy, titled "World War II Radio Man".



A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by daughters Barbara Jean (Frank) Munafo, and Ruth Elaine Daddabbo (Michael Pachan); five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.



Besides her husband Fred, she was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas A. Jones; a sister, Ruth Jones (Ben) Goldberg from Dayton, Ohio; her son-in-law, Dr. Joseph Daddabbo.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Instead of flowers, Dorothy wishes donations go to Hospice of Hamilton or Meals on Wheels, C/O Warren County Community Services, 645 Oak St. Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Online register book at



