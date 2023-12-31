Jones, Effie

Jones (Baker), Effie



Effie (Baker) Jones, 85, of Springfield Ohio went home to The Lord Thursday, December 28th, 2023.



Effie was born December 18, 1938, in Paynesville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Marion and Goldie Mullins Baker. She often shared wisdom with others and was an excellent homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



In addition to her parents Effie was preceded in death by her husband Troy Edgar Jones; brother, James H. Baker and three sisters, Linnie Mae Baker, Laura Elizabeth Gregg, and Amie Thornsbury.



Survivors include her daughter, Terri Goheen and husband Michael Goheen of Mechanicsburg Ohio; three brothers, Elbert Baker of Deltona, FL, Ermal Baker of Rickman, TN and Roy Baker of Crescent City FL; three sisters, Elizabeth Johns of DeLand, FL, Juanita Griffey of Steele Creek, KY and Joyce Baker of Daytona Beach FL; 2 grandchildren Troy Goheen and wife Kelly Goheen, Jennifer Crews (Goheen) and husband Mark Crews.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11  12 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Costy Saba officiating.



Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com