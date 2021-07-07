JONES, Elmer E.



Elmer E. Jones of Dayton, OH, was called home on Mon., June 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Thurs., July 8, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Dr. Elmer S. Martin,



officiating. The family will



receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition, cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

