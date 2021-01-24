JONES, Elnora



Age 71, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday,



January 17, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Darrico



Murray officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: West Memory



Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery.


