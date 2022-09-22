dayton-daily-news logo
X

JONES, Faye

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES (nee Evans),

Faye Alliston

Faye Alliston Jones (nee Evans) passed away on September 18, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was laid to rest in Pineville Memorial Cemetery, Pineville, Kentucky. Faye was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ross. She is survived by her two sons, Wm. Jeffery Alliston and Ralph Douglas (Mary) Alliston; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; three great-nephews; and many loving friends. In keeping with her wishes, her family laid her to rest at a private graveside service on September 21, 2022. If desired, donations may be made in Faye's memory to the First Baptist Church of Ross, 2573 School Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
VOSS, John
5
FEGAN, Karen
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top