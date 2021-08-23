JONES, Frances Jean



Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. She was born on Jan. 20th, 1934, in Middletown to the late Pasquale and Catherine (Madaffari) Scorti. She graduated from St. John's School and was a member of Holy Family Parish. She was a homemaker, and also worked in retail at Elder Beerman for over 27 years and made many lifelong friends there. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, her generosity and



devotion was a blessing to all who knew her. She enjoyed time in her Sorority club, traveling with family and friends, and her favorite was being a part of Big Family gatherings and traditions over the years. She so much loved being a part of her devoted Italian family, she always tells the story of how she was the youngest girl in the family and the older ones shooed her out of the kitchen, so she didn't learn to cook like they did! She did become a wonderful cook and her favorite was baking! She was a member of the Moose and VFW, and was also involved in the Sons of Italy. She also had



campaigned for the American Heart Association. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Phillip Heber Jones Sr.; Son, Phillip Heber Jones Jr. and infant brother and sister; her brothers, Eugene, Pasqual, and sisters, Mary Wellinghoff, Theresa Muthert, Anna Derrough, Angeline. She is survived by Daughter: Monica Jones (Jerry Vanhorn); a Son, Timothy Phillip Jones; brothers: Mike (Kim) Scorti and Paul (Joann) Scorti; Grandchildren:



Jacob (Emily Hatfield), Brandon (Kayla), Sabrina (Josh Vera), Amanda Jones Smith (Kyle), Amber Jones Burridge (Ben), and Great-grandchildren: Zachary, Adalynn, Malakai, Kimberley, Tyler and Landon. Also, many loving nieces and nephews. The



family will receive guests from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown (at Bonita Dr.). A Mass of



Christian Burial will be held on Thur., Aug. 26, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish, St. John Church, with Father Civille as celebrant. Burial will be privately held by family in near



future. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com