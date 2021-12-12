dayton-daily-news logo
JONES, George

JONES, Jr., George Gilbert

George Gilbert Jones, Jr., 74, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born July 16, 1947, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the son of George Gilbert Jones, Sr. and Fronie (Bowers) Jones.

George was a graduate of Clarksville High School in Tennessee and he served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a loyal member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge. George enjoyed playing sports, which included baseball in his younger years and golf in his later years.

He is survived by his sisters, Connie Jones and Juanita (Larry) Osborn; several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Glenda Hayes and Sherrie Wiggins.

Private family services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

