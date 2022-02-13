JONES, Geraldine

JONES (McLemore),



Geraldine



95, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late Rev. James and Millie (Fugitt) McLemore. Geraldine was born on May 12, 1926, in Hazard, Kentucky. Geraldine's friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439. The funeral



service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Vailous Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 401 North Miami Avenue, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

