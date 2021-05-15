<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689721-01_0_0000689721-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689721-01_0_0000689721-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JONES, Glenna F. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Glenna F. Jones, 89, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021. Born September 1, 1931, in Blue Diamond, KY, she was the 7th of 9 children born to the late Ira and Archie (Combs) Stacy. She formerly attended the Church of God and previously volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program. She enjoyed working in and raising vegetables in her home garden and enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit family. In addition to her parents, Glenna is preceded in death on June 15, 2004, by beloved husband Earl Jones, whom she married June 27, 1951; son Hal C. Jones on November 7, 2014; sisters Marie Haddix, Myrtle Roach, Tressie Quinn; brothers Elmer Stacy, William Stacy and Curtis Stacy.<br/><br/>She is survived by her children Toby L. Jones and wife Sue of West Alexandria and Karen S. Snowden and husband Charles L. of Haslet, TX; grandchildren Jeremy (Vicki) Jones, Shannon Jones, Jacob (Sally) Snowden, Zachary (Ginger) Snowden, Danny (Jurgita) Jones, Sarah Jones, Megan Jones and Katie Jones; great-grandchildren Chase Hawley, Brandalyn Snowden, Kyleigh Hughes, Charles Weston Lee Snowden, Katelynn Sue Snowden, Maddison Rose Snowden, Alexander Jones, Oliver Jones, Rosemarie Jones and Gracie Jones; sisters Aileen Bailey of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Esther Combs of Hazard, KY; along with numerous nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, SR 503 South, West Alexandria. Arrangements entrusted to Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com.</font><br/>