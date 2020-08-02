JONES, Henry Edmond 94, passed away July 23, in FL., previously of Vandalia and Beavercreek. Preceded in death by first wife, Lucy and second wife, Mary. Survived by siblings, Treva Zentz, James Jones; children, Hoagy (Suzy) Jones, Vicki (Reggie) Whitby, Debbie Salas, Eddie Jones; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from Premier Rubber, where he was president of the union for many years. A past commander of the American Legion Post #668. He will be greatly missed.

