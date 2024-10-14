Jones, Imogene

Jones (Cecil), Imogene



Lima, OH



Imogene "Imo" Jones, age 87, passed away on October 9, 2024, at 7:30 am, at the Gate Way Home in Attica, NY. She was born June 24, 1937, in Menifee County, KY to Clarence N. and Edith (Lawson) Cecil who preceded her in death. On November 25, 1957, she married Jim L. Jones who preceded her in death on July 31, 2011.



Imogene had worked at a diner in Wapakoneta in her younger years where she ended up meeting Jim. Later her and Jim moved to Lima. She worked at the Lima Truck Plaza with Jim and later worked at Subway. She enjoyed being outdoors, always working in her flowers and taking daily walks to talk with everyone in the neighborhood. She enjoyed traveling to LasVegas and in her later years to the beach with her grand kids. Her favorite past times were spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and cooking for her family.



Imogene is survived by her son, Gary Allen (Connie "Jamie" Baptiste) Jones of Attica, NY, daughter in-law, Margery Jones of Beavercreek, OH, 7 grandchildren: Elliot (Heather) Jones of Beavercreek, OH, Evan Jones of Beavercreek, OH, Missi Jones and Matthew Fought both of Lima, OH, Jerry (Whitney) Jones of SC, Larry (Dana) Jones of KS, Harry Jones of MO and Perry Jones of Marion, OH, 13 great grandchildren: Eli and Halle of Beavercreek, OH, Jerry Jr. "Boogy" and Bristol of Lima, OH, Kamden, Isabella, Liliana and Liam of SC, Kartyr, Karlye and Kylar all of KS, Arlo and Jada both of NY, siblings: Clarence (Barbara) Cecil Jr., Arnold Cecil, Eura Mae Stanford, Alene Mathews and Mildred "Midge" (Wayne) Bowlin. She was preceded in death by her son, Randall Jones, a granddaughter, Carrie Anna Jones, a brother, Shelby Cecil and sisters, Mary Ellen Werts and Violet Gay Bair.



There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor John Yohe. Burial of cremated remains will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Friends may visit on Friday from 4-7 pm and again from 9-10 am on Saturday at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gate Way Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



