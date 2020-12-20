JONES, James "Jake"



James "Jack" Jones, 89, formerly of Franklin, passed away Tuesday at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, on December 15, 2020. Jack was born in Fayetteville, WV, on December 20, 1930, the son of Charlie and Gay (Conner) Jones. He was a Navy veteran and worked in the terne coat



department of Armco Steel for 30 years. Before Armco, he ran a barber shop with his brother Curt in Franklin.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty and nine siblings.



Jack leaves his son Tim, Tim's wife Kathy and 2 grandchildren, Becky and Maggie.



Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial in Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



