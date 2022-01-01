JONES, Jeanne Marie



Jeanne Marie Jones, age 95 of Morgan Township, passed away on December 29, 2021. She was the loving mother of Gary (Georgia) Jones Sr., Patty Stang (Andy Popst) and Pam (Allen) Lakes Sr. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young



Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Burial will



follow in New London Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton or the Morgan Twp. Fire/EMT Department.


