JONES, Joyce E.



81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born February 9, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Carl (Dorothy) Henry and Gladys (John)



Jordan. Joyce graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. Joyce retired from the United States Post Office after 28 years of dedicated service and she also was employed by Security National Bank for 7 1/2 years. She was an avid bowler and belonged to the Springfield District WBA, the Ohio WBA and the Women's International Bowling Congress. She bowled in many national bowling tournaments. Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert H. Jones Sr.; sons, Robert H. (Carey) Jones Jr. of Urbana, Ohio, and Karlton (Amber) Jones Sr. of Springfield, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; step-sister, Elaine (John) Lofton of North Carolina; step-brother, Paul (Brenda) Jordan of Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Henry and Gladys



Jordan and sons, Shawn Keyes Sr. and Michael Todd Jones. Visitation is Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12-noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Live stream provided by St. John Missionary Baptist Church. saintjohnmbc.org/funerals. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

