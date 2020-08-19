JONES, Juanita P. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born on May 8, 1930, in Dry Ridge, KY to Mary Sechrest & Richard Griffin. She worked at White Tower Restaurant for over 15 years and retired from the Univ. of Dayton, Supv. in Food Service, after 20 years of service. She leaves to cherish her precious memory, husband of 61 years, William R. Jones; 2 daughters, Anita (Daryl) Smith and Willa (Lawrence) Smith; 2 grandchildren, Regina (Matthew) Smith-Weiner and Bryan Smith; longtime friends, Louever Lewis and Wilma McGee, and a loving host of family & friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19, a small immediate family service will be held on Aug. 20, Fr Benjamin Spear- Hardy officiating. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. If desired, online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com.

