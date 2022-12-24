JONES, June



Age 92, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. She was born on June 3, 1930, in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Garrett and Sudie (Hubbard) Cobb. She was very active and served in many roles at several churches in the area over the years.



She is survived by her children Keith (Barb) Jones, Frances Stumbo, Pam (Mike) Jones and Vonda (Jerry) Gardner; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother Garrett W. Cobb and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John G. Jones; son-in-law Alfred A. Stumbo; 4 brothers and 7 sisters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

