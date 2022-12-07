JONES, Karolyn

JONES (Lang), Karolyn Mae



Age 77, of Centerville, OH, passed unexpectedly November 30, 2022. Graduate of Julienne H.S., Dayton, OH. Worked at Pepsi Bottling, Dayton and finished her working career at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. Preceded in death by parents Claude and Gladys Lang. She will be remembered by loving family: husband, Larry Jones, sister, Claudia Wildenhaus (TJ), brother, Skip Lang and daughters: Cindy Kathleen Hesketh (Guy) of Connecticut and Viki Sesslar (Marcus) of Dayton, 6 grandchildren: Kyle Sesslar (Maura), Jameson Hesketh, Ail Patton (Spencer), Justin Sesslar, Taryn Hesketh-Bingham (Dylan), Cailin Hesketh, and 1 great-grandchild, Bowen. Karolyn was a friend to all and always there to care for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In keeping with her loving and generous spirit, her decision to donate to the WSU Anatomical Gift Program, will do just that. There will be a private family gathering.

