dayton-daily-news logo
X

JONES, Kimberly

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JONES, Kimberly H.

Kimberly H. Jones, age 53, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born June 7, 1967, in

Xenia, the daughter of the late Billy Sanford and Patricia Hill. Kim enjoyed painting, gardening and roller blading. She is survived by two daughters, Amanda Hopf, Jenna Hopf; two grandsons, Kaleb, Cameron; a brother, Christopher Hill; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top