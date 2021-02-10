X

JONES, Letcher

Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born August 16, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Chester and Provie (Gray) Jones. Mr. Jones was a member of the Winton Road First Church of God. He retired from the Butler County Engineer's Office. He worked on many large county highway projects over the years. He was a very proud grandpa and great-grandpa who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Patsy Jones; two children Barry and Paula (husband Ray); one granddaughter Julie; two great-grandsons Aiden and Xander; and four siblings Rosie McKinney, Provie Marie Essert, Sherry Day, and Eileen (Bernard) Wanner. Mr. Jones was also preceded in death by several siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Friday February 12, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


