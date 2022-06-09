JONES, Luther Harris "LH"



Age 97 of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wives, Priscilla Jones and Nina Jones; parents, Zachariah and Kate Jones; and grandson, Christopher Mounce. He is survived by his children, Luther (Sharon) Jones, Leonard (Bernard Smith) Jones and Vickie (Dave) Barnard; grandchildren, Traci Nelson, Darlene Combs, Travis Jones, Andy Barnard, Jennifer Barnard and Josh Barnard; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Jones;



nieces, Judith (Bob) Beyer, Rebecca (Tom) Shroyer; nephew, Jeff (Mary) Wyatt; and special friends, Georgia Flannery, Earl Chadwick and Jeff and Darcy Morgan. LH served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Pickrel Brothers Plumbing. LH and Nina traveled all over for many square dancing functions. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at



Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, with the funeral



services 2:00 pm. Burial Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

