Jones, Martin Ralph



Martin Ralph Jones Sr., beloved father, grandfather, and educator, passed away on May 25, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on July 17, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, Martin was an alumnus of Bowling Green State University and Wright State University. He dedicated his career to teaching K-12 at Springfield City Schools and Springfield North High School's land lab until his retirement in 1993.



In 1971, Martin married Marcia Sinkosky Jones, who passed away last October. He is survived by his children Martin Jr., Steven (Wilhemina), and K.C. (Kevin), and grandchildren Rowyn Violet and William Maverick.



Martin loved environmental sciences, coaching youth soccer, watching the Reds and the Browns, and spent summers as a camp counselor at Glen Helen.



There will be no funeral or memorial service, as Martin's body was donated to the Wright State University School of Medicine. Donations in his memory can be made to the Glen Helen Association or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



Martin's legacy of education, environmental stewardship, and devotion to family will be fondly remembered.



