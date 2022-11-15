JONES, Richard Nelson



Richard Nelson Jones, age 79, of Union, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton on October 9, 1943, the son of Robert and Mary (Stein) Jones. He retired from Standard Register after 37 years. He was a Cub Scout Master and went on many mobile races and bicycle rodeos. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Lynn (Stewart) Jones; sons Thomas Jones of Dayton and David Jones of Clayton; grandchildren Sandra (Alan) Raleigh of Vandalia and Kevin Jones of Clayton; great-grandchildren Zachary and Elizabeth; sister Virginia Hart of Trotwood; and nephews Thomas Baker and Bob (Paula) Baker.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marjorie Baker-Gadd.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com