JONES, Robert Paul

Robert Paul Jones, 71, of Newark, passed away on June 5, 2022 at the Laurel's of Heath Nursing Home. Robert was a

typical middle child, funny, busy, clumsy and hard worker. He worked up as a salesman at Schrebco then Shamrock Electronics to have his own company called RJ Marketing. He loved camping, traveling of any kind especially for work. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Jones; father, Orville Jones; and brother, Greg Jones. He leaves behind his sister, Kay Ross with husband Randy; brother's, Jeff with wife

Debbie and Jim with wife Sherri. Also three cousins, Mary McIntosh with husband Mark, Pam Roehling and wife Ann Hauck and Tim Coleman; five nieces and nephews, CJ Ross,

Michael Ross, Jason Jones, Josh Jones and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark. Inurnment will be held at a later date at David's Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 250 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055. To sign an online guestbook please visit


www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

985 North 21st Street

Newark, OH

43055

https://www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com

