JONES, Ronald Lewis



Age 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born on November 10, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Elzie and Lucille (Davis) Jones. Ronald was in the first graduating class in 1953 from Northeastern High School. He retired from International Harvester as a security guard after 41 years and he



also attended Abundant Life Church. He loved his family, fishing, pheasant hunting and his many hunting dogs. Ronald adored his grandkids and enjoyed mentoring many friends and family and spending time with his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary (Hayes) Jones. In addition to his wife, he is



survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Jones and Nancy Magill; five grandchildren, Chad Jones, Kyle (Vanessa) Jones, Erin (Eric) Rife, Elizabeth (Bill) Wilson and Megan Maurice; eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carric Hayes, Alice Haddox, Thelma Brown and one that he thought of as a son, Robert (Sylvia) Hayes. He is preceded in death by his parents; half sister, Betty Frederick; and brothers-in-law, Herbert and Bailey Hayes. Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



