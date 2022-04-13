JONES, Ronald Dean "Ron"



Ronald "Ron" Dean Jones, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, died April 11, 2022. On November 26, 1937, in New Boston, Scioto County, Ohio, he was born the fifth child, third son to the late Carl Albert and the late Oda (Hammond) Jones. Two years after the death of his father in March 1942, his mother moved the family to Springfield, Ohio. Ron attended Boone Station Elementary School, Enon Junior High School, and Greenon High School, graduating in 1957. In August 1961 he was drafted into the US Army. After completing his basic training at Fort Knox and his advanced training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, he was assigned to Company C, 793d Military Police Battalion, United States Army Europe, and stationed in Crailsheim, Germany. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1967. Ron began his working career in June 1957, at Columbia Gas of Ohio. After 43 years of service with the company, he, a service rep, retired. Because he missed working with the public, in 2002 he became a volunteer first at Mercy Medical Center, second at Community Hospital, and finally at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He continued to volunteer until 2022. During that time, he had volunteered over 6500 hours. On April 6, 2014, he received The President's Call to Service Award from former President Barack Obama. On April 24, 1965, he was married by Rev. Robert Maugans to the love of his life, Beverly Jean Smith, at the former Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield. They were married 13 days shy of 57 years. Ron was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where he served in different



capacities. Also, he was a member of the Welsh-American



Society of Oak Hill, Ohio, the SRMC Auxiliary Board, the Gallia County Genealogical Society, Christians United for Israel, and a former member of the Northridge Jaycees and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He was a man whose love for his family came second only to his love for his Savior Jesus Christ. He led his family by example and enjoyed every moment of attending nearly all the activities in which his children and grandchildren were involved. Although a man of few words, he always told all in his family of his love for them in words and in actions--lots and lots of hugs and kisses. Ron is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Jean (Smith) Jones; daughters: Kim (Scott) Detwiler of Talladega, Alabama, and Kristin (Matthew) Shroyer of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren: Heather (James) Pemberton of Talladega, Alabama, Andrew (Katie) Detwiler of Fairborn, Ohio, Ryan (Courtney) Shroyer of Xenia, Ohio, Abby Shroyer of Springfield, Ohio; great-grandchildren: Jayden James Pemberton, Braelyn Kay Pemberton, Cameryn Grace Pemberton, Myles Thomas Shroyer; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers Floyd Clifford Jones and Paul Eugene Jones and by his sisters Winifred Mae McCauley and Betty Marie Weingart. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 15th at 12:00 p.m. in The First Church of the Nazarene, 901 East Home Road, Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his memory to the church's Nazarene Missions International Fund. You may express condolences to the family at



