JONES, Ruthie Dell

Of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Friday, December 4th at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH. Contributions in honor of Ruthie are suggested to the Greene County Council on Aging at https://greene-county-council-on-aging.square.site/

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, Kentucky, with Rev. Johnny Knuckles. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is

honored to be serving the Jones family. Light a candle of

remembrance and sign the guestbook at


www.arnettsteele.com


