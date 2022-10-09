JONES, Sevyn Lamont



Four months old, passed away unexpectedly October 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 29, 2022, in Springfield, the son of Shaila Jones and Christopher Carter Jr. He is survived by his mother and father, one sister; Ryleigh Hobson, maternal grandparents; Anna Jones, Kenneth Shoemaker and Stacey Strodes, paternal grandparents; Andrea Lenoir and Christopher Carter Sr., maternal great-grandmother; Shery Palmer, aunts and uncles; Victoria Jones, Brianna Jones, Davawn Brown, Sierra Jones and Cody Jones. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com