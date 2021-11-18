JONES, Sharon

dayton-daily-news logo
Passed from this earthly life into her eternal life on November 13, 2021. Her parents were by her side as she peacefully

departed this life. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Dorothy (Dottie) Jones of Huber Heights, OH; 1 brother,

Patrick (Lorena) Jones and their daughters Isabela and Anna of Toronto, Canada. Also, by two uncles, Edward and Thomas Jones and two aunts, Sandra Dye and Marilyn Keiser. She had two God daughters who she dearly loved, Elisha Williams and C'ara Boyd. Sharon's faith in Jesus was the center of her life. She was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church for many years. She signed with the praise team and taught

Sunday School. She would tell you to repent of your sins and know Jesus as your savior. Sharon leaves behind many

grieving friends and relatives to include her beloved guinea pig, Jesse. Sharon had a Bachelor of Science degree from Wright State University and her Masters of Developmental

Biology from the University of Cincinnati. She worked in

research in Wisconsin and at Wright-Patterson Air Base and as a teacher at Dayton Christian School. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Marker & Heller

Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

