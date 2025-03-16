Jones, Shirley

Shirley Ann Jones, age 68, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2025. Memorial service 11 am Thursday, March 20, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

