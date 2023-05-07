Jones-Short, James



James C. Jones-Short. Born August 1, 1976. Passed away April 28, 2023, aged 46. James graduated in 1994 from Hamilton High School before going to Louisville for college. While there, he earned a degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, which led James on a job journey that ultimately ended with a career as a Business Analyst. After Louisville, James moved to Tennessee, where he became an avid Tennessee fan. Ultimately, he moved back to Ohio with the dream of eventually returning to Tennessee to live. James was the type of man that never met someone who was not instantly a friend. And it was guaranteed that if he walked in a place, he would already know people there. James had a bigger heart than anyone else. James was a man who would do whatever it took for whoever needed it, regardless of what he was doing. He was loving and selfless to a fault. James had a sardonic sense of humor which was always met with a smirk and quick laugh. An avid reader, James liked to insist he could not sing or dance, but would be found dancing in the kitchen many nights. Preceded in death by his father, James C. Short Sr., James is survived by his loving husband Michael Jones-Short, children Mackenzie (Chelsea) Thompson, Isabella (Lawrence) Jones, mother Lela (Cliff) Richardson, brother Gary (Melissa) Short, second mother Sheila Short, brothers Michael (Linda Wichern) Denney and Jason Barnett, sister Brandi Hamilton, many nieces and nephews that he adored, beloved aunts and uncles, and friends that are too numerous to count. Also survived by the "Crazy Beagle House," a term coined by James himself, which included three spoiled beagles: Homer, Chipsy, and Regina Jones-Short. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Per James' request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life to share memories and stories about James on June 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Stumps, 681 Clinton Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Always an advocate, donations in James' honor can be made to The Trevor Project at the https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

