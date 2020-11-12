JONES, Thomas Edward "Tom"



Mr. Thomas "Tom" Edward Jones, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Jackson. Tom was born in



Lucerne Mines, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, July 26, 1933, to the late Edward M. Jones and the late Elizabeth Bell Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen



Marie Pilate Jones; and brothers, John Jones and Ken Jones. Tom was a veteran for the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He retired from Westinghouse and Universal Energy Systems. Tom was a lifelong member of VFW Post 3283, FOE, and The American-Czech Club. He also enjoyed playing golf. Tom is survived by his daughters and their



spouses, Denise & Anthony Brendle, Diane & Mike Barrett; grandchildren, Michael & Sheila Barrett, Jackie Barrett, Tyler & Kim Brendle; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tom Jones will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American-Czech Club, 922 Valley St. Dayton, Ohio 45404 in his memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street



Jackson, GA, is serving the Jones family.

