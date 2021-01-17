JONES, Walter

JONES, Jr., Walter
Formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,
January 5, 2021. A walk through visitation will be on January 18, 2021, from 12-1 pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 W Main St.,
Richmond, Indiana 47374, with a private family service to
follow. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
47374
https://www.communityfamilyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral