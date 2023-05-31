Jones, William Hubert "Jones"



William Hubert Jones age 83 of New Lebanon Ohio passed away on Sunday May 28th. at Miami Valley Hospital. William was born on January 23, 1940 in Gainsboro Tennessee to the late Louis and Mary (Hooten) Jones. He worked for the City of Dayton 46 years prior to his retirement.



William is survived by his wife of 63 years Nannie (Scott) Jones, Daughter Cathy (Doug) Mitchell, Granddaughter Alysia Mitchell, Grandson Matthew (Cortney) Mitchell and Great Grandchildren Reagan Bexley, Landen and Laycie Buck; Sisters Margaret Ann Anderson, Shelby (Tom) Ross; brother Jimmy Jones; brother-in-law Marson (Jewel) Scott; sister-in-law Thelma Scott; a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews



In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Jo Carolyn Moss. Memorial visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on June 2nd from 5:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of William. www.rogersfuneralhomes.com

