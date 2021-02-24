JORDAN, Bobbie Louis



At age 83, Bobbie entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2021. Bobbie was born



August 14, 1937, to Mr. Samuel and Lou Ida (Boykin) Jordan. He is one of 9 children. Bobbie was born in Millry, Alabama; he was raised in Waynesboro,



Mississippi, then relocated to Dayton, Ohio, in 1950. He



immediately found and joined a church home, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where he ministered as a deacon of the church. He worked as a Masonry contractor in the City of Dayton for over 40 years to then



retire and establish his own landscaping service within the community. Bobbie met and married his first love Clister Miliner and have been united for 63 years. To this union came five children. Bobbie was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He never met a stranger.



Bobbie is preceded in death by his parents; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; one sister; five brothers and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Bobbie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Clister M. Jordan; children, Brenda, Bonita, Kathryn, Bobbie Jr., and



Cassandra Jordan; two siblings, Dorothy Figgers and John



Jordan; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive visitation on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417.

