JORDAN, Clister M.



Clister M. Jordan passed away on January 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Brenda Jordan, Bonnita Miliner,



Kathryn Jordan, Bobbie Jordan and Cassandra Jordan-Riley; siblings JoAnn Foward, Kenneth Miliner, Patricia Miliner and



Cyril Miliner; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens.

