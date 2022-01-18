Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JORDAN, CLISTER

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JORDAN, Clister M.

Clister M. Jordan passed away on January 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Brenda Jordan, Bonnita Miliner,

Kathryn Jordan, Bobbie Jordan and Cassandra Jordan-Riley; siblings JoAnn Foward, Kenneth Miliner, Patricia Miliner and

Cyril Miliner; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
JENKS, MARIANNA
3
HOFFMAN, DEANNA
4
GROUP, ROY
5
PARKE, BRENT
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top