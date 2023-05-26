Jordan, Elayne

Jordan (Grey), Elayne



Elayne Jordan (nee Grey), 90, formerly of Oxford, Ohio, died May 23, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida with her daughter Joanne by her side. Elayne is preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Robert (Bob) Jordan. She is survived by her cherished children Bob (Carol) Jordan and Joanne (+Mark) Weaver, her two grandchildren Paul (Soogyung) Jordan and Emily (Jared) Shears and her three great grandchildren Farah Jordan and Logan and Connor Shears.



Elayne was an avid golfer and led a very active lifestyle, making exercise a priority every day. She was very involved in the beginning of "Meals on Wheels" in Oxford, Ohio. Elayne and her husband Bob traveled extensively with Lions Club International. She was originally from New York City, but she and her husband were very proud of their adopted hometown, Oxford, Ohio, and quickly became diehard Miami "Redskins" fans. They had season tickets to both MU football and basketball games until they moved permanently to Florida. A private memorial service will be planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice Organization or the American Heart Association.

