JORDAN, Jean Ann



79, of Middletown, OH, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant



retirement center in Monroe, OH. She was born December 6, 1942, the daughter of



Oakwood and Lillian (Conn) Jordan.



Jean graduated from Germantown High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Capital University. She



later earned a Master's Degree from Miami University.



Jean was a public school teacher for 36 years, most of them teaching Kindergarten in Middletown City Schools. Following her retirement, she served as a tutor for students in the



English as a Second Language program for 12 years.



Outside of her teaching career, Jean was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Middletown, where she was the organist for more than 30 years and also directed both the children's and adult choirs. She traveled to Japan twice as part of P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S., a music ministry of the First Methodist Church of Middletown, and participated in the Mount



Pleasant Choir and Village Ringers at Mount Pleasant.



Jean's other community involvement included volunteering in the emergency room at the old Middletown Hospital and with the Food Pantry at First Methodist Church in Middletown.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Oakwood and Lillian (Conn) Jordan and aunt, Clara Jordan.



Jean is survived by her brother, John A. (Katherine) Jordan, niece Karen (James), nephews Timothy and John F. (Lindsay), three great-nephews, Seamus, Ian, and Oliver, long-time friend Sharyn Edelen, and many other friends and loved ones.



A Memorial Service will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on February 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Michelle Terry officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later time.



Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean's memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

