JORDAN, L. "Ilene"



91, of Springfield, passed away November 1, 2021, at Northwood Nursing Home. She was born November 11, 1929, in West Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Carman Mendell and Doris Ethelyne (Hurtt) Crevison. Ilene was known for her quick wit, enjoyment of hot black coffee, and love for her children, grandchildren, horses, and dogs. She was an active 4-H Horse Club advisor for many years as well as a poll worker in German Township, where she worked every



election for 25 years. Survivors include three children, Michael Jordan of Neodesha, Kansas, Mark (Sandra) Jordan of



Okemos, Michigan, and Monna (Gary) Hess of Springfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Grace, Gideon, Rian, Eric, and Adam (Laura) Jordan and Ava and Elise Hess; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Mathias Jordan on February 18, 2007; son, Mathew Jordan; brother, John Crevison; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven



Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

