JORDAN, Lance Michael



Age 78, passed away on May 9, 2021. Lance was born on January 30, 1943, in Valdosta,



Georgia, to the late Charles and Alice (Smith) Jordan, one of 5 children. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ruth (Harten) Jordan; children, Lance Spencer Jordan (Brooke) and Palmer Anne Jordan; brothers, Dr. Charles Edward Jordan of Cookeville, TN, John Jordan (Ilene) of Vienna,



Virginia, and Mark Jordan (Sue) of Beavercreek, OH; sister, Jill Jordan of Tipp City; nieces, Kelly Valen (Gus), Jodi Jordan,



Abby (Josh) Budiscak, Kendall Holmes (Robert), Kaitlyn Martin (Zak), and Joni Jordan; nephews, Ward Jordan, Spencer Huddleston (Nikki), Troy Fraizer (Mika), Cole Fraizer, and Brad Jordan (Abigail); and grandchildren, Bayden William Jordan, Gwen Cristine Jordan, and Javin Joseph Obringer.



Lance attended Beavercreek High School where he played football. He was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and president of the fraternity council at OU. He received his



Master's of Education from the University of Dayton and was the recipient of a full ride scholarship. Lance taught Biology at Yellow Springs High School for 25 years. He was also an



advisor and football coach. Lance loved to cook and was



famous for his bread, marinara sauce, meat marinades, and pig roast. He loved his community, his friends, and raising his wonderful children alongside his loving wife in Yellow Springs.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation Education or Hospice of Dayton in Lance's honor. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



