JORDAN, Norman Jeffrey Norman Jeffrey Jordan departed this earthly world on Friday October 9th 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester Jordan Sr. and Lucielle Jordan. He is survived by his siblings Lester Jordan Jr., Daisy Gee, Sid Jordan, Larry Jordan, Ernest Jordan and their spouses; children LaVenus Jordan, Xadean Ahmasi, Syretta James, Quincei Clark and their spouses; bonus children Shaunte Schoolfield, Ian Sheffield, Starr Hutton; grandchildren RaSheia, Jalen, Zakhari, Tasia, Sanai, Breana, Amir, Tiana, Audriana, Terence, Aiyana; and a host of other relatives and bonus family. Norman relocated to the Washington DC area from Springfield, Ohio, as a young adult and returned to the area in his later years. Norman was an army veteran and a 30 plus year retired postal service employee. As a retiree Norman enjoyed, fishing, social events, and working with veterans. "He never met a stranger" and "He was the wave" is how he's been affectionately described by his friends and family and why he'll be sorely missed. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 4 pm at "The L" 1530 S Yellow Springs St., Springfield, OH 45506 Arrangements are being handled by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society reference email simplebrown96@gmail.com.

