Jordan, Patricia

Jordan (Baker), Patricia B "Pat"



Patricia Baker Jordan Obituary



August 10, 1935  November 11, 2023



Life long resident of Hamilton, Ohio, Patricia B. Jordan passed away after a fall in her home in Brentwood, TN. Patricia ("Pat") was born on August 10, 1935 to the late William E. and Mary L. Baker. Her loving husband, Stanley H. Jordan Jr. and stepson William E. Jordan preceded Patricia in death. One cherished sibling and nephew also preceded Patricia's death: Mrs. Diane Baker Denihan (Carl) and nephew Tim Denihan (Connie).



Pat attended Hamilton High School and continued to serve her high school sorority and graduation class as an organizer of multiple class reunions. She went on to serve as a general sessions court stenographer following high school. While there, she met her husband of 54 years, Marine Corps 1st Sargent Stanley H. Jordan Jr.



After marriage, Pat began her career as legal secretary for the law firm of Wessel and Wessel located in downtown Hamilton. She was a trusted and valued member of the firm for 40 plus years. Pat and Stan were members of Front St. Presbyterian Church for decades where Patricia performed as a featured soloist in the church choir, while Stan served as an usher and member of various church committees. They also attended First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Florida while spending winter months in Estero, Florida.



Pat is survived by: stepson, Jay Jordan (Linda), grandchildren: Kristin Jordan Hengel and Brett H. Jordan, niece Marianne (Pat) Jehl, nephew, Pat (Patty) and wife of nephew Tim, Connie Denihan. Pat leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, and many grand nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Front Street Presbyterian Church, 19 S Front St. Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will be scheduled to take place along side her husband at Arlington National Cemetery (Date TBD). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Front Street Presbyterian Church. (See address above)



The family wishes to thank the staff and administration of Morning Pointe of Brentwood, TN. for the loving care and attention afforded Pat during her time there. She enjoyed making new friends and participating in the many activities available to her daily. She was truly happy in the last 15 months of her life while living at Morning Pointe.



