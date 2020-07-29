JORDAN, Paul A. "Tank" Paul A. (Tank) Jordan, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Waverly, Ohio, on August 18, 1940, to the late Opal and Joe Ed Jordan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Joe. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Judy of almost 59 years. Judy was by his side up until his last breath; his daughter, AnnaLeah Jordan and sister, Betty McCutcheon; also survived by several nieces, nephews and multitude of friends. Paul graduated from Waverly High School Class of 1958. He loved sports and played football, basketball and track for Waverly High School all four years. He received several scholarships to play football but moved to Middletown in 1959. He worked at Armco Steel/AK and retired in 1991 after 33 years. After retirement he started his own painting and carpet cleaning business and continued working his business another 20 some years. Tank as he was called by his friends, coached pee wee football for 16 years. He also wrestled as "Tank" for 10 years. Paul was a dedicated member of the Oasis Church for 40 years. He served as a Deacon, and leader of several home Bible study groups. Due to Paul's love of God and people, his mission in life was to touch people's lives and lead them to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, with Pastor Tim Sheets officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul's memory to the Oasis Church, 6927 Lefferson Road, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

