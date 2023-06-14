Jordan, William T. "Tom"



William T. (Tom) Jordan, 88, of Springboro and formerly New Carlisle passed away peacefully on Monday, 12 Jun 2023. Born in Harlan, Kentucky to Emanuel and Alberta Jordan, he is survived by three sons, Michael (Lori) of Troy, Thomas (Willa) of Miamisburg and Steven (Jon) of Springboro, his brother, Emanuel Jr of North Carolina, grandchildren Amy Collins (Michael) of Spring, Texas and Shawn Jordan of Brookville, Ohio, four great grandchildren, Morgan (Daniel) Scott of Troy, Ohio, and Hannah, Colten and Cassidy Collins of Spring, Texas.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, three sisters, five brothers and his granddaughter, April.



Arrangements are being handled by the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley funeral home in New Carlisle, Ohio. The family will accept visitors from 11:00 to noon on Friday, 16 Jun 2023 at the funeral home, with services immediately following. Burial will follow at the New Carlisle Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom's name to Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com



